Saints preview Buccaneers, season goals

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints open their season on Sunday against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. New Orleans has won five of the last seven match-ups with the Buccaneers, and those two losses have each been by just one possession. But this, of course, is a completely new-look Tampa team, built to make a run at the franchise’s just second-ever conference championship. While Brady is certainly the headliner, his supporting cast is loaded at nearly every position. For Drew Brees and the Saints, they know there is very little margin for error.