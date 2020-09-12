Saints, Alvin Kamara agree to 5-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - All offseason, the Saints went to work with the contract status of Alvin Kamara kept tightly sealed behind closed doors. But on Saturday, Saints fans got some great news.
The team announced that they agreed to a five-year contract extension with the running back. While the team did not disclose any details on the new deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported the deal is worth $75 million.
The 2017 offensive rookie of the year is entering the final season of his rookie contract, which will pay him a little over two million dollars this season.
Kamara is the only player in league history with 2,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons, and he is now under contract for the Black and Gold through at least 2025.
