North Bay Civitan Club collects teddy bears for first responders emergency use

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of teddy bears made their way on the back of a truck, becoming a source of comfort to children amid a time of an emergency.
North Bay Civitan Club collects teddy bears by hosting their annual “Bears on Patrol” for first responders.
This year the club selected the Northwest Jackson County Fire Department as its recipient.
“Our first responders get to use the bears to comfort during emergency events to comfort these children who may be scared of just not knowing what’s next.” said Civitan President Keith Wilson.
Cars drove along the promenade shopping center’s parking lot to drop off the bears, and first responders expressed how thankful they were for the community’s support.
“It’s good that people are donating these bears because you know if there’s a fire or any type of emergency, kids are traumatized by that," said Kim Anderson with Northwest Fire Department. "They’re scared, they don’t know what’s going on, something as simple as a teddy bear can calm them at that time.”
Wilson said with the endless amount of help from student volunteers who attend St. Martin High, “Bear on Patrol” has grown tremendously.
Each event the students learn the importance of service, leadership and fellowship that will be an asset as they grow into community leadership roles.
“Their support gives them an opportunity to learn about service learning and that’s what Civitan is about." said Wilson.
Last year, the club collected about 600 bears for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and this year they strive to do the same, but if not more.
