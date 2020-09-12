No fans in the dome for the next two Saints games; No tailgating and no second lines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she knows people are excited about the start of the Saints season, but safety comes first and the city will not take chances with large gatherings right now.
Of course, there will be no fans in the Superdome this Sunday, and today, the mayor announced there will be no fans in the dome for the second home game on September 27th either.
Mayor Cantrell wants to stress, no one will be allowed to tailgate on public property.
She says if you plan to watch the game on private property, you’ll have to abide by the phase two guidelines which include no more than 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Everyone must wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
Chief Shaun Ferguson says the NOPD will be out enforcing the guidelines. He says pop up second lines and activities involving party buses will not be tolerated. He says anyone participating in activities they shouldn’t be, will be cited and if you don’t comply you could be arrested.
“This is about the people we are meeting and putting at risk after possibly being exposed to this virus. our officers will engage individuals who are violating phase two guidelines. we will issue a summons when necessary and if you continue to disregard or not comply, you may face arrest,” said NOPD Police Chief Shaun Ferguson.
“No neutral ground, underpasses or any other public spaces for tailgating. Large gatherings are limited to the phase two guidelines that we have been under for months now,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
The city says it was a busy labor day weekend with plenty of activities and they’re waiting to see the results of COVID cases from that time before making any decisions to move forward.
