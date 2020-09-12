Lucedale holding fundraiser auction to help restore elevated boardwalk

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Time and Mother Nature have taken a toll on a popular nature trail in Lucedale, and the community is working to raise money for restoration.
Part of the Lucedale Depot Creek Greenway has been closed since fall 2019 after leaders determined it was too dangerous for people to use.
The elevated boardwalk opened in 2009 as part of the Pascagoula River Blueway in George County thanks to efforts by the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain.
Replacing more than a quarter-mile of wooden planks will cost about $100,000.
The city wants to apply for a grant but needs to raise money for its funds-matching portion of the job.
There’s an auction Saturday to do just that.
Lucedale residents and businesses have donated dozens of items for the auction that takes place from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Coffee Pot next to Domino’s Pizza. Donations for the auction include artwork, crafts, gift cards and baskets.
The City of Lucedale Facebook page has pictures of artwork, crafts and even NASCAR items available in the auction.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.