LTC facilities reporting fewer COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

By Yolanda Cruz | September 12, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 7:01 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since the Mississippi State Department of Health began reporting ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the number of reported cases and deaths has decreased from the previous week.

Twelve LTC facilities reported cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff this week in the six southernmost counties, three fewer than the previous week.

LTC facilities in South Mississippi reported 188 cases in staff members, 302 cases in residents and 36 resident deaths related to COVID-19.

Facility Name County Facility Type Staff Cases Resident Cases Resident Deaths
Glen Oaks Nursing Center George Nursing Home 18 31 6
Bay Cove Assisted Living Harrison Personal Care Home 7 3 0
Boyington Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 33 74 5
Dixie White House Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 18 31 4
Driftwood Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 47 81 10
Greenbriar Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 6 2 0
Lakeview Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 21 42 4
Plaza Community Living Center Jackson Nursing Home 3 2 0
Singing River Health & Rehabilitation Center Jackson Nursing Home 2 0 0
Singing River Skilled Nursing Facility Jackson Nursing Home 2 0 0
Azalea Gardens Nursing Center Stone Nursing Home 25 36 7
Memorial Stone County Nursing & Rehabilitation Stone Nursing Home 6 0 0

The Mississippi State Department of Health recently clarified an outbreak will now be defined by a single confirmed COVID-19 infection in an LTC resident or more than one COVID-19 infection in employees or staff in a 14-day period.

One case of COVID-19 in an employee of an LTC facility will still prompt an investigation by MSDH.

The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.

While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.

