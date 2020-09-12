LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport is making sand available ahead of tropical weather likely to affect South Mississippi.
The City of Gulfport Public Works Department is placing sand, bags and shovels at the following locations:
Supplies should be ready by noon Saturday, Sept. 12.
Staff will be available beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will continue through the week as needed. Residents will need to fill the bags themselves. However, our staff will help those who need assistance.
The on-call crew will monitor the sand and bags after the designated times to determine if additional materials are needed.
We will update this story as more locations are announced.
For the latest on Tropical Depression 19, keep up with our WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.