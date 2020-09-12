Hurricane & Storm Surge Warnings in effect

Tropical Storm Sally will continue to strengthen through Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast as a category two hurricane by Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center shows a possible landfall somewhere from Southeast Louisiana through Alabama. If Sally tracks into Southeast Louisiana or near the Mississippi border, this would lead to more significant impacts in South Mississippi. Hancock and Harrison Counties are under a Hurricane Warning. Winds near 74 MPH or greater are possible in the next 36 hours. Jackson County is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Winds near 39 MPH or greater are possible in the next 36 hours.
Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. Up to 9 feet of surge is possible, mainly in Hancock County. 3-5′ is more likely for Jackson County.
Significant rainfall is also a big concern through Thursday. Based on the latest forecast track, some areas could get up to 10-15 inches of rain. This is because Sally may slow down before making landfall. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday. We will likely see the greatest impacts from Sally Monday night through Wednesday.
It’s important to stay tuned for any changes to the forecast! If Sally does track east of us, that would mean less impacts for South Mississippi. We’ll stay updated with the latest.
