Hurricane & Storm Surge Warnings in effect

Tropical Storm Sally will continue to strengthen through Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast as a category two hurricane by Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center shows a possible landfall somewhere from Southeast Louisiana through Alabama. If Sally tracks into Southeast Louisiana or near the Mississippi border, this would lead to more significant impacts in South Mississippi. Hancock and Harrison Counties are under a Hurricane Warning. Winds near 74 MPH or greater are possible in the next 36 hours. Jackson County is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Winds near 39 MPH or greater are possible in the next 36 hours.