Gulfport, Pass Christian issues mandatory evacuation for vessels

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to the upcoming tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally and the recent Hurricane Watch advisory, Gulfport and Pass Christian boaters have been issued a mandatory vessel evacuation from harbors.
Gulfport boaters are asked to remove all vessels from the Gulfport Municipal Marina by 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.
Also, Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott declared a state of emergency and a mandatory harbor evacuation tomorrow as well.
Additional information will be added on other mandatory vessel evacuations once it’s available.
