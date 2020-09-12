Gulfport man arrested after Biloxi assault and burglary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is in custody after a Friday afternoon burglary in Biloxi.
Early Saturday morning, Biloxi police arrested 32-year-old Percy Michael Robinson.
The arrest came after an investigation where a suspect entered a home, assaulted multiple people inside and stole a cell phone, police said.
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Agincourt Avenue.
Robinson is held on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling at the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $100,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
