Gulfport man arrested after Biloxi assault and burglary

By WLOX Staff | September 12, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 9:40 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is in custody after a Friday afternoon burglary in Biloxi.

Early Saturday morning, Biloxi police arrested 32-year-old Percy Michael Robinson.

The arrest came after an investigation where a suspect entered a home, assaulted multiple people inside and stole a cell phone, police said.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Agincourt Avenue.

Robinson is held on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling at the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $100,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

