Closely watching Tropical Depression 19 this weekend

Our Saturday is starting off warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible today, and they look pretty likely this afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms may linger tonight.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Sunday. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90.
We’re closely watching Tropical Depression 19 near South Florida. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf this weekend. It may bring significant impacts to the Northern Gulf Coast from Monday through Wednesday. This includes South Mississippi. It could make landfall on Tuesday as a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane along the Northern Gulf Coast. Some models are showing this system making landfall near the Louisiana/Mississippi border. If it takes this track, that means we will have flooding rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge along the coast. It’s very important to review your hurricane plan and supply kit.
