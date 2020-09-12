Closely watching Tropical Depression 19 this weekend

We’re closely watching Tropical Depression 19 near South Florida. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf this weekend. It may bring significant impacts to the Northern Gulf Coast from Monday through Wednesday. This includes South Mississippi. It could make landfall on Tuesday as a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane along the Northern Gulf Coast. Some models are showing this system making landfall near the Louisiana/Mississippi border. If it takes this track, that means we will have flooding rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge along the coast. It’s very important to review your hurricane plan and supply kit.