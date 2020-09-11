Tropical waves to increase rain chances into next week

By Eric Jeansonne | September 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:18 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Two tropical waves have the potential to become tropical systems in the Gulf.

NHC Tropical Outlook shows two tropical waves could develop into tropical systems over the Gulf of Mexico over the next 2-5 days (Source: WLOX)

The first tropical wave located in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, south of the Florida Panhandle, will track southwest over the weekend, moving away from South Mississippi. This wave will increase rain chances for the region through early next week.

Projected rainfall over the next 3 days (Source: WLOX)

The second tropical wave located near the Bahamas will move into the Gulf of Mexico around Sunday. Conditions may become favorable for it to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by early next week. It is too early to know what impacts this could bring to South Mississippi other than an increase in the chance for heavy rain.

Projected rainfall over the next 7 days (Source: WLOX)

