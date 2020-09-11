Tropical Depression 19 forms; track takes it near South MS next week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression 19 as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It could impact South Mississippi as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane by late Monday into Tuesday. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Sally or Teddy, depending on which disturbance in the Atlantic becomes a tropical storm next.
Storm Impacts for South MS: will change based on the overall track and intensity of storm
Heavy rain
Based on Friday’s track from the National Hurricane center, the main concern for South Mississippi will be the potential for flooding rain. Some models show the potential for the storm to stall near the coast. While it is too soon to say where or if that occurs, this scenario would lead to someone along the Gulf Coast from South Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle to pick up several inches of rain. Some spots, possibly over a foot.
Storm Surge
Storm surge could become a concern for coastal areas if the storm intensifies and makes landfall over South Mississippi or Southeastern Louisiana.
Wind
Tropical Depression 19 could become a strong tropical storm or hurricane, which means wind could cause power outages and damage to trees and property, depending on where the center of the storm tracks.
