Seabees honor 9/11 first responders with stair climb

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seabee firefighters stepped up to the challenge Friday morning.
The Seabee firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the same distance from top to bottom of the World Trade Center towers.
This memorial stair climb gave the firefighters the opportunity to walk in the shoes of the 343 firefighters that died on Sept. 11, 2001 saving others.
“It’s more of a humbling experience for me to think about what transpired on this day 19 years ago and the men that rushed into those high towers going to save people, not knowing what was going to happen as firefighters do all the time, they always put other people’s safety above their own.” said Damon Westfaul.
As they walked up and down five flights of stairs 11 times, the firefighters listened to the dispatch audio from that tragic day.
For the group, the climb was more than just a workout.
“For me, it’s just thinking about my fellow firefighters who are out there in the world doing this every day and those who don’t make it home to their families, and I just want to do this for them." said Westfaul.
Fire Chief Thomas Maury said he’s proud of his team for making a small sacrifice of their time to honor the thousands of lives that were lost on September 11th.
“This is an extracurricular that we’re doing," said Maury. “It’s not required by anybody, and nobody’s pressured to do it. But, I see people coming out here with their families and loved ones, it’s really special.”
By the end of the stair climb, the firefighters were exhausted, but they remained focused on what the climb represented.
“It’s amazing that those guys did that on a regular basis, and we just try to show tribute to them by doing it once a year for them." said Maury.
CRTC firefighters also joined in on today’s exercise.
This is the fourth year the Seabees have done this stair climb.
