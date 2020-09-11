Rickey Neaves named MHSAA Executive Director beginning January 2021

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been known since late June that MHSAA executive director Don Hinton was heading into retirement after a decade of service and now we know who his successor will be.
Rickey Neaves was appointed as the new leader for the MHSAA Thursday and will take over as executive director starting next January. Neaves has served as an Associate Director for the MHSAA since July 2011 and before that he served as a high school principal and superintendent in the Booneville School District for 12 years.
“Been a lifelong dream of mine to have this job. I do need to thank Mr. Don Hinton for the opportunity he gave me ten years ago, being associate director here,” Neaves said in a introductory video on misshsaa.com. "All the support I’ve received from him and the staff and the activities association. All the people I’ve worked with throughout my career.”
The Saltillo native oversaw baseball, basketball, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and volleyball in his role as associate director. He also helped coordinate eligibility and officiating rules for all MHSAA sports.
