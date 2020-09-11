Ole Miss' Jaylon Jones Receives 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

A four-year lettwinner for the Rebels, Jones has appeared in 35 career games during his time at Ole Miss, including 14 starts in the secondary. Jones, who earned first team Freshman All-America honors in 2016, has tallied 100 total tackles and 14 pass breakups during his career. He has also been a dangerous weapon on special teams, averaging over 26 yards per return on 34 attempts, including two touchdowns. Jones missed most of the 2018 season after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the opener vs. Texas Tech.