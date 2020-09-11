Nearly $1.5M awarded to improve school safety in the southern district of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three school districts in the southern district of Mississippi were awarded nearly $1.5 million to improve school safety.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Friday the funds were awarded to the Holmes County Consolidated School District, the Pearl River County School District, and the Covington County School District.
The funds were provided by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).
“Protecting the most vulnerable among us is one of the most sacred and solemn responsibilities that we have. Personally, as a father, I am excited to see these awards to our school districts, as it demonstrates our continuing commitment in the Department of Justice to invest in the protection of our schools and the safety of our children,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.
According to Hurst, Holmes County Consolidated School District and the Pearl River County School District each received $500,000, while the Covington County School District received $475,805.
“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”
Hurst says the three awards can be used for a variety of law enforcement measures to improve school security.
