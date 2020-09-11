Friday’s forecast

A nice and quiet start to Friday with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Take your rain jacket today because scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. The forecast calls for this afternoon and evening to be the rainiest part of the day. A stretch of wet days looks likely for our Gulf Coast region from today through the weekend and early next week thanks to two tropical disturbances bringing abundant tropical moisture into our region. Today’s wet weather will be brought on by a west-moving tropical disturbance located in the northern Gulf. This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm and after today will eventually move southwestward toward the Texas/Mexico border. Heading into the weekend, lingering moisture across our region keeps scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday but there should be some rain-free hours on both of those days as well. Then, early next week, we’ll be watching another tropical disturbance, called Invest 96L, moving from The Bahamas into the east Gulf of Mexico with a medium chance to become a depression or storm. Regardless of development, 96L will bring abundant tropical moisture to the Gulf Coast region leading to high rain chances across the local area especially next Monday and Tuesday. Some tropical moisture may linger into the middle of next week, causing more scattered thunderstorms next Wednesday and Thursday. Other than that, there are no tropical systems that threaten the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Paulette and Rene remain over open waters of the Atlantic. Paulette could threaten Bermuda by next week but Rene is no threat to land. A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance to become a depression or storm. Another tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa this weekend has a medium chance to develop. This week is the peak of hurricane season.