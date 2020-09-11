Fire officials battle rumors along with raging wildfires in Pacific Northwest

“I am physically and emotionally exhausted. We’ve been working really hard to protect people’s lives and homes,” Matt Lowery wrote Thursday night on the Facebook page of the East Pierce County firefighters union. “I also want to address an issue that keeps coming up, even from some of the public that we are talking to while working. It is hot, dry, and fire spreads quickly in those conditions. There is nothing to show its Antifa, or Proud Boys setting fires. Wait for information.”