Domino’s Pizza hiring 225 new employees in the Gulfport Biloxi area

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More jobs are coming to the Coast as Domino’s looks to hire 225 new employees across 14 stores in South Mississippi.
While some businesses have struggled over the last six months, one industry that has not seen a slowdown are pizza delivery businesses.
At Domino’s locations throughout the Coast, orders have increased as people look for new ways to grab dinner without having to venture into restaurants.
Misty Dixon, a general manager at Domino’s, said it’s not something they were not anticipating but they are thankful for the uptick in sales.
“I had no idea. I think a lot of people were surprised. Pleasantly surprised for sure," said Dixon. "Not just us but I think businesses as a whole, across the Gulf Coast and everywhere, have seen an increase in sales.”
Pizzas have been flying out of the oven, into delivery bags, and now RPM, the franchise owner for Domino’s Pizza in the area, is now seeking out drivers in the area.
Alyece Smith, aBrand Ambassador Coordinator, Alyece Smith says, they are even offering some high paying incentives.
“Everyone of Domino’s R.P.M teams, or R.P.M pizza franchises, everyone of our stores is offering a sign on bonus," said Smith. “They range from $500 to $1,000 based on location. Some of our harder-to-staff stores, inner city New Orleans, our South Hwy. 49 store, Pascagoula, the stores that don’t get as many applications, we’re incentivizing people to work there and put an application into those stores. The other stores in our franchise would have $500.”
It is not just delivery drivers that Domino’s is seeking out. Smith says there are part-time and full-time positions available for immediate hires.
“We have [customer service] positions, assistant manager positions, but every store needs drivers," said Smith. "Our deliveries have just gone out of crazy control.”
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Glenn Mueller, a Biloxi-Gulfport-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.
“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Mueller. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™to those who prefer it.”
Domino’s stores want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Mueller. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
