Biloxi man arrested for robbery and aggravated assault

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man was arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the incident that happened in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive.
Biloxi Police arrested 55-year-old National Lugskie Sandifer on September 11, 2020, for assaulting a victim and during the assault, Sandifer also stole some of the victim’s belongings, according to authorities.
Sandifer was taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $175,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
If you have any information, please contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
