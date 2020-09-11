Benefit golf tournament memorializes 9/11 while supporting veterans

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - the Eagles Under the Oaks Charity Golf Tournament was back at the Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian with a packed field on a special day, despite being postponed for more than four months.
The charity is known for helping wounded veterans, so having the event today made it even more special.
“Well, it’s for a good cause,” said Dan Walker, first-year participant. “I’m a veteran myself and I like to support the veterans. And it coincides with the game I love, so everything’s a win, you know.”
Participant Charmayne Purvis said she remembers the September 11th attacks 19 years ago all too well.
“Remember thinking I was so helpless,” said Purvis. “It’s like I know I need to get up and I need to do something, but I’m just one person and so far away, so what can I do? So, this is a way to bring it back. This is what we do. We come together and we support. And we support our community and our community supports a bigger, larger scale.”
The funds raised will go to support the work of Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi, an organization that was founded in 2011 by Donna Anderson.
“I think it’s a way to honor everybody that’s made so many sacrifices for our country,” said Anderson. “And that we’re resilient and we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to help our veterans.”
The tournament’s competitive field was at capacity, something that’s not easy to achieve with events disrupted by a pandemic. But, the play must continue so the work can be done.
“It makes me feel just love for the people, you know, in our community,” said Anderson. “We love our veterans.”
Keesler Federal Credit Union is the tournament’s main sponsor.
“It’s probably one of the best things we do all year long,” said President and CEO OF Keesler Federal Credit Union Andrew Swoger, “Last year, we raised $35,000 that went directly to wounded warriors of South Mississippi. That $35,000 changes some of these people’s lives. We will do this as long as they allow us to do it.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.