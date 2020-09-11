Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host virtual conference for Mississippians

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting its virtual Educating America Tour and will hold its conference for Mississippians on Sept. 15.
“Look at your state, there’s more than 57,000 people in Mississippi that are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and if you use a multiplier of three or four for a caregiving team, you can see how prevalent it is in your state,” said President and CEO of AFA Charles Fuschillo Jr.
Since 2002, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America provides support services for families and individuals dealing with the disease.
“Nationwide, more than 5.8 million people are living with this disease, so we feel it’s critically important to educate individuals about this disease and let them know they can turn to AFA for support and services," Fuschillo said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a huge problem for those battling Alzheimer’s disease.
“People passing away with this disease during COVID-19, primarily because they are high-risk, number one, and they’re lacking the socialization, you know being isolated is something we never advocate for somebody with Alzheimer’s or any cognitive issues,” Fuschillo said.
During the pandemic, Fuschillo said its best patients with Alzheimer’s stay active and healthy.
“We always encourage people to try their best to stay active and maintain their schedule, it’s so critically important,” he said. "You know, brain health and wellness is something people forget about and we also encourage people to live healthy lifestyles too. You have to remember, whatever you put in your body, we know affects your body, but it also affects your brain as well.”
AFA offers free memory scans that can be found on their website at alzfdn.org.
The conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can register here.
The guest speaker for the conference is Dr. Oz.
