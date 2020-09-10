‘We’re still in the fight:’ Gov. says COVID numbers falling quickly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed the latest response to COVID-19 in the state.
After no deaths were reported Tuesday for the first time in months, more than 30 deaths have been reported by Mississippi Department of Health in back-to-back days.
“The numbers are falling and they’re falling quickly because of you,” Reeves said. “...But it is still ongoing. We’re still in the fight.”
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says the return to school is going better than anticipated. He says only a small percentage of teachers and students are in quarantine and said schools are doing a good job at following the protocols but urged continuing to do so.
“If we can keep students six feet apart and wearing a mask, they’ll never have to quarantine,” Dr. Dobbs said.
Reeves again talked about ReskillMS.com as a way to improve the work force for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
He says over 2,000 Mississippians have enrolled in the program in the first month, in addition to 71 employers.
“ReSkill Mississippi is already helping thousands of Mississippians. We have expanded training capacity in our community college system, and I encourage any Mississippian wanting a better career to enroll,” Reeves said. “I also encourage more companies to sign up and receive cost assistance for new employees receiving on-the-job training. We must continue to fight this pandemic on the economic front just as aggressively as we are fighting it on the healthcare front.”
The program is using $55 million of the $1.2 billion sent to Mississippi via the CARES Act.
