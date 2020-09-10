Thursday’s forecast

The weather is nice and quiet on the Mississippi Coast as the day begins. Temperatures are about the same as yesterday morning, in the mid 70s. But, the dew points are a few degrees lower than yesterday morning, making it feel a bit more pleasant. After sunrise, the weather turns hot quickly so you’ll want to find a nice spot in the shade with a fan to remain comfortable. Today’s high temperatures will be about as hot as yesterday afternoon, in the lower to mid 90s. And the heat index range between 100 and 105 degrees. High pressure kept us mainly rain-free yesterday. And it will try to do the same today other than a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. But, that high will lose control over our pattern tomorrow into the weekend which will allow for better rain chances. So, plan on scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A wet pattern may continue into next week thanks to a nearby stalling front and low pressure. In the tropics, some disorganized showers and thunderstorms located near the Bahamas may drift westward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. We are watching it closely since this has a low chance to become a depression or storm by Tuesday. We are expecting this to boost rain activity across South Mississippi starting Sunday as it drags additional tropical moisture into the Gulf Coast region. Other than that, there are no tropical systems that threaten the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Paulette and Rene remain over open waters of the Atlantic. Paulette could threaten Bermuda by next week but Rene is no threat to land. A tropical wave coming off of Africa today has a high chance to become a depression or storm. Today is the peak of hurricane season.