Scotty Walden steps up as USM head coach

“It’s about the kids, it ain’t about us right now it’s about keeping it together for them. Regardless of our future, regardless of anything, it’s about them and we’re going to keep it that way. I firmly believe that as a coach championship programs are player-driven programs, not coach-driven programs. That doesn’t mean a coach ain’t involved, but that means that when things are driven by the players in terms of getting guys right, energy, and attitude then you’re going to have a championship football team. They responded really well in my opinion. They were yes sir, no sir, they were looking me in the eyes. Fired up, ready to go, understanding the schedule and we had a good practice that night.”