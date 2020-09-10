Red Cross seeks blood donors from the Black community to help those with sickle cell

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
The disease impacts around 100,000 Americans, many of them African-American. The American Red Cross is using this month to highlight how the black community can help save the lives of those living with the genetic disease.
Tiffinie Barnes was one of several who donated Thursday at a blood drive in Gulfport. She’s a repeat donor, and she knows how important it is to give blood.
What she didn’t know is that as a blood donor from the Black community, her blood can be vital to a person living with sickle cell disease.
“I love to see the journey that my blood takes when it helps other people. And I didn’t realize until today that it was sickle cell awareness, so I’m glad I was able to help during that time," she said.
The Red Cross said more blood donors from the Black community, like Barnes are desperately needed to help those battling sickle cell disease.
Because the disease largely impacts African Americans, they may be the best match to help those in need.
“Red blood cells carry markers on their surface called antigens that determine blood type," said Ronnika McFall, spokesperson for the Red Cross. "Some are unique to specific ethnic and racial groups. And because of this, many sickle cell disease patients are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a donor of the same race and ethnicity.
McFall says the number of blood donors from the Black community has decreased during the pandemic.
“We believe this number has decreased in large part due to disproportionate high COVID-19 infection rates in African Americans compared to other groups," said McFall. "As well as blood drive cancellations with churches and black ran organizations.”
The Red Cross says this month is a great time for blood donors from the Black Community to roll up their sleeves, and help give the gift of life.
“Maybe this is your first time donating blood and you needed a sign," said McFall. “Well, this is your sign. Let sickle cell awareness month be your first time donating blood and give back to your community.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, you can do so by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
