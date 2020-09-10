517 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 517 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths reported Thursday across the entire state.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 48 new cases and two new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.
As of Sept. 9, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Jackson County (26), Harrison County (16), Hancock County (3), Pearl River County (2), and George County (1). No new cases were reported in Stone County.
One new death was reported in both Jackson County and Stone County. According to MSDH, those two patients died between Aug. 7 and Sept. 1.
*The graphics in this story will be updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Sept. 9 at 6pm, there have been a total of 88,322 cases investigated, which includes 4,994 probable cases. There have been 2,656 deaths investigated, including 179 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Hospitalizations
As of Sept. 8, there were 525 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections, which is the lowest number Mississippi has seen in months. Of those, 185 were in ICU and 111 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Recoveries
As of Sept. 7, there are 74,098 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.
Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around something who has COVID-19.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 5,481 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Sept. 9. In all, 1,102 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of Sept. 9, a total of 672,878 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 608,244 PCR tests, 28,319 antibody tests, and 36,315 antigen tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 77,911 tests as of Sept. 9. Of those, 8,515 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
