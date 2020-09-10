Keesler’s Fishbowl aimed at gamers, community bonding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the airmen in training at Keesler’s Air Force Base, the place to be during their off-time and practice “social fitnessing” is the Fishbowl.
The Fishbowl is where a good number of young people new to KAFB play more than 300 online and virtual games, not only to compete, but also to communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This generation, they love gaming,” said Capt. Lavoina Winford, KAFB Chaplain Corps. “We want them to get out of their rooms and come here and be in community with one another. Since they love gaming, come in the gaming community.”
About 8,400 people come through the fishbowl a month.
One of the first questions that they asked each student is “are you a gamer?”
They said two-thirds of them answered yes.
“For a lot of these airmen, they are very young, they are freshly out of high school, and this is their first time away from home," said Winford. "And so you put that with the stresses of trying to get through technical school and budgeting and throw COVID-19 on top of all that, and this is a way to relieve stress.”
Even during a pandemic where masks are required and cleaning sessions are as frequent as a virtual reality laser battle, the fishbowl is key to building relationships, one game at a time.
“If you can see that you can trust other people, and you can make friends, and you can take those bonds with you, It’s important for the airmen to be together and bond together.” said Amanda Cernicek.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.