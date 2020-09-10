Gautier city park to get $1.5M in upgrades

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A park in Gautier will soon be seeing $1.5 million in improvements.
Bacot Park on Ladnier Road will be getting a major facelift, including an expanded splash bad, covered basketball court and improvements to the baseball and football fields.
Gautier City Councilman Casey Vaughan says the city is looking to jump into the project right away.
“We hope to have construction started by the end of the year," said Vaughan. "It has added alternates in the bid. It’s a total of a $1.5 million revitalization which will come out of some bonds that we have issued.”
Enhanced security tied to the Gautier Police Department, including additional lighting and surveillance, will also be added.
Residents in the area are hoping this improvements will make the park safer for children and encourage them to get outside more.
“It’s all about the kids at the end of the day,” said youth football coach Alex Stewart. “If you a’int about the kids, it a’int about nothing. That’s the main thing. The kids.”
A youth dance team is also among those counting down the days until they can practice under a new pavilion. Jalyiah Curry and the other dancers on her team have been practicing under the one pavilion that currently stands at Bacot Park.
“I always wanted to dance and cheer so I just wanted younger girls to be able to do the same thing that I’ve been doing," said 14-year-old Jalyiah Curry. "So I just told my mama that I wanted to start a dance team.”
Jalyiah’s dance team has been practicing under the one pavilion that currently stands at Bacot Park, but they are excited that they will soon have an upgraded place to dance.
Jalyiah’s mom Kimberly Curry, is also hopeful that the improvements will attract more kids to the team.
“I’m very excited about it. I think it gives the guys and other kids an opportunity to come out and build this field up," said Kimberly Curry. "We could have football games, bring out a lot of kids. Get them off the video games and get them out here and give them something to do.”
Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen says bids for the Bacot Park revitalization project will open on October 5.
