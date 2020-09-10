Extra $300 unemployment payment may be seen as early as next week, says MDES

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A federal unemployment program will put an extra $300 in the pocket of qualified Mississippians who are out of work beginning next week.
MDES will begin processing the first payment of the extra $300 from the federal Lost Wages Assistance program during the week ending Sept. 12. That means some claimants could see their first payment by Sept. 19, said MDES.
For those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits from MDES, no new application is needed to receive the additional $300 payment. For people who are no longer receiving unemployment benefits, MDES will determine whether a person may be eligible for the LWA and notify them of any needed action.
Benefits will be paid retroactively for any back weeks determined to be eligible. The first possible payable back week is the week ending Aug. 1, 2020.
Eligible individuals include recipients whose weekly benefit amount is at least $100 per week in the following unemployment-related assistance programs:
- Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Unemployment Compensation (UC) (state benefits)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Extended Benefits (EB)
- Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)
- Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers (UCX)
- Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA); and
- Payments under the Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program.
In addition, an individual must have attested that they are unemployed, or partially unemployed, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following people are noT eligible to receive the Lost Wages Assistance benefits:
- Individuals who are collecting Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)
- Individuals who were not eligible to receive an unemployment benefit in one of the above listed programs starting July 26, 2020
- Individuals whose weekly benefit amount is less than $100 in one of the above listed programs starting July 26, 2020
Benefits will be payable through Dec. 27, 2020, or until FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund is exhausted. That would happen when the fund reaches $25 billion, when the $44 billion from the DRF designed for LWA is exhausted, or when the state matching funds have been exhausted, whichever occurs first.
FEMA approved the grant for Mississippi last month. Since then, MDES said it has been finalizing the system to allow for this update, which was the last step necessary so that payments could be allowed.
For more information on the Lost Wages Assistance benefit, including eligibility and frequently asked questions, please visit the Mississippi Department of Employment Security website.
