Corbin Burnes fans Detroit in historic fashion

DETROIT, Mich. (WLOX) - It’s uncertain if Corbin Burnes watched Tiger King on Netflix like the rest of America, but “Tiger King” is a fitting name for how he handled the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon.
The former Biloxi Shucker pitched seven strong innings, allowing just one hit, no runs or walks with 11 strikeouts on just 90 pitches in Milwaukee’s most complete game this season, a 19-0 shutout in Detroit.
According to MLB Stats, Burnes became the first pitcher in Brewers history to post an outing of ten plus strikeouts, zero runs and 1 or zero baserunners. He’s the first national league pitcher to do it since Max Scherzer in 2015.
Burnes now has a 1.99 ERA with a 64:19 strikeout to walk ratio through 45.1 innings this season and has emerged as a legit candidate for the Cy Young award.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.