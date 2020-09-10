Coast counties and municipalities applying for CARES ACT money

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - County and city leaders across the state are applying for financial help due to the strain of COVID-19 but time is ticking.
The deadline to apply for CARES Act money through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief program is fast approaching. MEMA Director Greg Michel is imploring local leaders to take advantage of the CARES ACT funding available to them.
“I encourage counties and municipalities to not only get their applications in but you must get your projects in so we can get those, approve those, and get those out to you,” said Michel.
As of Wednesday, 112 counties and municipalities have applied for the program. However, not all cities have applied to receive the funds yet.
In Pearl River County, only the City of Picayune has applied. There are no applicants in Stone County. George County has applied. In Hancock County, both Bay St. Louis and the county have applied. In Harrison county, both D’Iberville and the county have applied, and in Jackson county, both Moss Point and the county have applied.
So far only nine projects have been approved but four of them are in South Mississippi. They include two projects in Hancock County and two in Harrison County.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy has been leading the efforts for reimbursement in Harrison County and breaks down the process local leaders have to undergo to get CARES ACT funding.
“What you got to do is spend it first. Then you got to have all the back up documentation to turn back in to submit what you’re looking at a total dollar value,” said Lacy.
The county has now received confirmation that they will get reimbursed for their PPE, shield purchases, and COVID signage costs. D’Iberville is in the middle of the process right now and are hopeful they receive money for digital infrastructure improvements.
“We found that our internet is a little slow, that some of the hardware is antiquated, so we upgraded those and in addition we bought a lot of PPE," said D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones.
The deadline for cities and counties to apply for CARES ACT funds is October 15.
