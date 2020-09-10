Brees versus Brady Sunday in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - For the first time in NFL history, two starting quarterbacks over the age of 40 will play against each other in a game and we’re not talking about your dad and uncle reliving the glory days in the backyard.
Come Sunday, Drew Brees will take on Tom Brady, two of the greatest quarterbacks ever to lace’em up and are shoo-in first ballot Hall of Famers whenever they take their last snap.
41-year-old Brees and 43-year-old Brady are currently the two oldest active players on NFL rosters, but their games are forever young. The two have averaged well over 3700 passing yards the last three seasons and hold first and second place in all-time passing yards.
Brady has the edge over Brees with a 4-1 record over New Orleans, but their history goes back even further to college.
“It makes me remember back to 1999 when we played against each other in college, Boilermakers traveled up to the Big House. Unfortunately, that one didn’t end too well for us but I think little did we know we’d have the opportunities that we’ve had in the NFL," Brees told local media via Zoom press conference Wednesday. "I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say that we both pinch ourselves. It’s a blessing to be able to play this long, so many great teams and so many great players.”
The matchup between the two will be the first since 2017 and first of two NFC South clashes this season.
New Orleans open the season Sunday, September 13th at 3:25 p.m. CT against Tampa Bay inside an empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fans are not allowed to attend due to the current state of COVID-19 infections throughout the region, according to the team.
