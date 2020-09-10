Brees versus Brady Sunday in NOLA

“It makes me remember back to 1999 when we played against each other in college, Boilermakers traveled up to the Big House. Unfortunately, that one didn’t end too well for us but I think little did we know we’d have the opportunities that we’ve had in the NFL," Brees told local media via Zoom press conference Wednesday. "I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say that we both pinch ourselves. It’s a blessing to be able to play this long, so many great teams and so many great players.”