Wednesday’s Forecast

Today starts off with morning temperatures mainly in the 70s which is fairly comfortable and close to normal for this time of year. As the morning wears on and the temperatures heat up after sunrise, the only comfortable spot outdoors will be in the shade with a fan. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid 90s with a heat index up to about 102 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain amounts by the end of Wednesday could reach up to a quarter-inch. So, probably less wet than yesterday. Higher rain chances are in the forecast for tomorrow and Friday. And a wet weather pattern may linger into the weekend and beyond. In the tropics, Paulette and Rene in the Atlantic pose no threat to land for the next five days. A west-moving tropical disturbance located offshore of Georgia has a low chance to become a depression/storm. And another tropical disturbance coming off of Africa tomorrow has a high chance to become a depression/storm. There are no tropical systems threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast region over the next five days. This week is the peak of hurricane season.