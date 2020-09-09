Trio arrested after robbing bank, leading McComb police on high speed chase

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A trio of robbery suspects are behind bars after holding up a McComb bank.
It happened at the Bank of Franklin Tuesday afternoon.
Police say that the scheme began when an employee opened a door to let someone go outside. A woman walked in the door while it was open. While an employee tried to explain the bank was closed, a man walked in with a gun.
The man pointed the gun at the employee and made him go to the vault and several offices in the bank.
The suspects took personal items from employees and some counterfeit money and fled.
They took off in a grey Honda Accord, where a third person was waiting as the getaway driver.
The trio was spotted on I-55 northbound by a police officer and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended in Lincoln County where they lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.
They were all arrested and charged with armed robbery of the bank.
