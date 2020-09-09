South Mississippi Strong: Firefighter reflects on impact of 9/11 on first responder community

Dunaway: “We’re immediately amped up. Everybody comes out of their bed, off of that chair, and we’re running to get to that truck because we know what’s at stake. It’s not just about losing property, but someone could be in there dying, and sometimes they are and sometimes they do, and we want to get there as fast as we can and take some kind of action and minimize the loss and minimize the damage that’s happening," Dunaway said.