MEMA reminding cities, counties to apply for CARES Act funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reminding local and county governments to apply for CARES Act funds this month.
MEMA was allocated $70 million of CARES Act money to reimburse county and municipal governments for COVID-19 expenses.
To be reimbursed through the COVID-19 Relief Program, the county/municipality must have their application and specific project (what type of expense they’re being reimbursed for) approved by MEMA.
For local governments to receive those approved funds, each must sign an agreement with the state to certify their projects meet CARES Act criteria. Once received, MEMA will release those funds.
“There are millions of dollars sitting there waiting to be distributed; we need those local governments to act with haste given the rapidly approaching Oct. 15 deadline," said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. “Many cities and counties have taken a hard hit financially because of COVID-19. While this isn’t a fix-all, every little bit of money put back into our local economies can help remove a small burden off taxpayers.”
Currently, MEMA has approved 112 applications and is in the process of validating those applicants' project requests. For South Mississippi, that includes the following eight counties/municipalities:
- George County
- Hancock County
- Bay St. Louis
- Harrison County
- D’Iberville
- Jackson County
- Moss Point
- Picayune
So far, MEMA has approved nine county projects and two city projects, totaling nearly $3 million. Thos include two approved projects in Hancock County and two approved projects in Harrison County.
MEMA is urging local and county governments to apply for these CARES Act funds before the deadline, Oct. 15. According to Senate Bill 3047, monies must be obligated by Nov. 30 or will be returned to the governor.
