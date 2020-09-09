Long waits at the DMV hopefully becoming a thing of the past

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes are coming to the DMV with long waits hopefully becoming a thing of the past.
Right now, citizens often have to block off large portions of their day to take care of fairly routine requirement. On Tuesday, state officials announced the Department of Public Safety’s new “Skip the Line” program aimed at reducing wait times at driver’s license bureaus throughout the state.
“I guess I am going to have to schedule my whole day out just to go to the DMV,” said Justin Chandler.
For months, that’s been what many people have had to do in Mississippi to for services at the DMV. State officials and DPS have been working to solve these issues and now believe they have a solid plan in place to do so.
“We acknowledge that this part of state government has been totally broken for a long time," said Gov. Tate Reeves during a press briefing on Tuesday. “It just didn’t work right for the people of our state. It was frustrating. It was confusing and it was slow.”
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said the “Skip the Line” program will implement an array of new policies designed to drastically reduce wait times. The Gulf Coast is one area in the state that will be among the first to test out the new process.
“We are actually a part of the pilot program that is going to start next week, where anytime you need to go to to the driver license station you will be able to go online and book your appointment for any of the services that are provided at the station,” said Tindell.
The online appointment service will be made available to the Jackson Metro area and the Gulf Coast on September 14. Then, in October, the service will roll out to driver’s license bureaus across the state.
Customers will also be able to view the lines at all major driver’s license stations prior to arriving through a live camera by visiting THIS LINK beginning Oct. 1.
As of Oct. 1, the alphabet schedule of services will also be eliminated, meaning anyone can visit a driver’s license station any day of the week.
Firearm permit renewals will be mail-in only effective immediately. Applications are available online HERE. Customers will no longer need to be fingerprinted for permit renewal thus eliminating the need to renew in person.
For more information on the new program, visit the Department of Public Safety’s website.
