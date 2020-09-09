Long Beach school board votes to end alternating schedule for students

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in Long Beach will no longer need to worry about what week they go to school or stay home.
The Long Beach School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to have all students return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 14.
The school district previously had an alternating schedule in place with students divided between one of two teams: maroon or white.
Students who have been distance learning full time will continue to do so.
