Harrison Co. students make hundreds of thank you cards for first responders

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Harrison County students are showing their appreciation for first responders.
Students at North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School are decorating 360 personalized cards to thank those who help keep them safe every day. It’s in honor of Patriot Day on Friday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
A volunteer group will help distribute the cards to local fire and police departments.
“We just want to make cards for them to show them how thankful we are for them 'cause they save us, like firefighters, policemen,” said student Karleigh Elliott.
“I just want to instill into them, always be appreciative, always give thanks, always show that you care, because when you care it exudes and it spreads to other people in our community, so I have stressed the importance of always being grateful to those around," added art teacher Jasmine Ray.
In the past, first responders were invited to the school on Patriot Day, but that changed this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
