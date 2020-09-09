Harrison Co. school district providing free meals to all Coast students

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District is making sure no child goes hungry during this pandemic.
The district is now offering free meals to all of its students this fall, whether they are learning at the school or virtually.
Grab and go breakfast and lunch packages are also available to any child on the Coast, 18 and younger, at all Harrison County school campuses from 10 - 11 a.m.
Parents can pick them up for free. You don’t have to register, apply, or even have a child in the district.
“We’re hoping that now that we’ve removed the cost burden of these summer meals, we’re hoping that more and more students and children in the community show up every day,” said Brad Barlow, director of child nutrition for Harrison County school district.
This is all possible because the USDA extended its summer feeding program.
“We need to feed our children and nutrition-wise also. We’re looking today to have a big turnout. Once the word gets out, we’re looking for a bigger turnout, but it’s very important to us,” said Cindy Williams, cafeteria manager for River Oaks Elementary School.
“A lot of people are on fixed income, and right now, a lot of people are unemployed. And a lot of people are only getting like $95 per week, and when you have a lot of kids to feed, bills to pay, it’s hard to do it,” said parent Barbara Lambert.
The extension of the USDA funded program continues through the end of the year.
