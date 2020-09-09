Donation honors former Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County board member

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Forty years deserve 40 good deeds.
That is the guiding principle this year for the Sigma Alpha Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi as it celebrates its anniversary in Moss Point.
Their first good deed was a $1,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County in honor of Alton Joseph Sr.
Joseph was a founding member of the Sigma Alpha Alpha chapter in Moss Point. He was also a board member of the Boys & Girls Club. As a school administrator, counselor and coach in the Moss Point School District for 40 years, Joseph knew the value of the Boys & Girls Club.
That is why the chapter honored his memory Wednesday with the donation.
“We know that the children are the priority of our community. They are our future and we wanted to invest into that,” said Robert Bradshaw, president of the Sigma Alpha Alpha chapter.
Joseph’s daughter, Jennifer Anderson, is following in her father’s footsteps in her role as director of operations for the club as well as a member of the Moss Point school board.
“My dad loved this organization,” she said. “What I can remember is they all got together and they all did good things in the community, and it was all about the youth in our community in Moss Point.”
The club offers an after-school program and a summer program for children that includes the opportunity to learn and grow.
Catherine Glaude, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County, said the donation will help them continue to operate at a time when fundraising is difficult.
“Our mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most,” she said. “To be productive and caring citizens.”
The coronavirus pandemic has limited what the Boys & Girls Club can offer, but they are doing all they can to reach out through virtual after school sessions and tutoring.
This summer they were able to offer a summer camp for 130 children and they had no COVID-19 cases in six weeks.
“But there’s no impact like there is being face-to-face, in-person with somebody,” Glaude said. “That impact is so, so strong. but we’re working with what we go right now and that is virtual.”
The club hopes to resume their in-person after-school program beginning Sept. 21.
