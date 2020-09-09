Coast county leads state in new COVID-19 cases reported in students for second week in a row

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As one South Mississippi school district is implementing one-day-a-week virtual learning to prepare for possible quarantines, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting new cases in students and staff members in schools across the state.
In the six southernmost counties, 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in staff members and 87 new cases were reported in students.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
For example, the report of cases in schools in Jackson County would cover four school districts: Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Pascagoula-Gautier and Jackson County.
MSDH defines an outbreak as three or more cases in a classroom or group withing 14 days.
The new cases listed are for the week of Aug. 31 - Sept. 4, and the total cases are counting from the beginning of the school year.
Jackson County leads the state in new COVID-19 cases reported in students with 46. Desoto County is second, reporting 25 new cases in students.
Additionally, Harrison County is reporting the highest number of students quarantined due to possible exposure at 355. The second-highest is Jones County with 238 students quarantined.
In total, 63 staff members and 868 students in South Mississippi were quarantined last week.
In Mississippi, there were 426 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths reported Wednesday across the entire state.
