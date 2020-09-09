Anglers ready to reel in the big one during the Biloxi Kingfish Mayhem

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Professional anglers from across the South will be on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week hoping to reel in the big one.
The Biloxi Kingfish Mayhem is happening this weekend. It’s a two-day tournament where angler compete to catch the biggest King Mackerel.
It’s an annual event that takes fishermen from Florida to Mississippi to reel in the big bucks. Thursday morning kicks off the Meat Mayhem Tour championship.
Fishermen at Point Cadet Marina were gearing up Wednesday for the big event, including Kevin Hannon and his Pro Marine Fishing squad.
“This is our last leg. Our first was in Key West, then in Palm Beach, then in St. Augustine, and our fourth leg is in Biloxi,” Hannon said. “We’re doing some pre-fishing, throwing the cast net and catching mullet and other bait fish. (Thursday), we’ll head south, hit the rigs, and hopefully catch some big kings.”
In all, 50 teams will head out of Biloxi early Thursday morning.
“We try to target the areas that have the biggest kingfish at that time of year,” said Jimmy Wickett, tournament organizer.
And right now, they say their target line is hooked on South Mississippi’s Northern Gulf waters.
“It’s still pretty much summer around here and the fishing’s just as good,” Hannon added.
Weigh-ins are set for both Pro and Open divisions at Point Cadet Marina from 5-7 p.m. on both Thursday and Saturday.
