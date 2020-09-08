Comfy morning. Then, typical heat with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms

Comfortable conditions through sunrise with temperatures in the lower 70s, perhaps a few upper 60s. Once the sun comes up, it will only be comfortable in the shade with a fan as temperatures quickly heat up to near 90 degrees and a heat index up to 100 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Up to a half-inch of rainfall will be possible by the end of Tuesday. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday: typical September heat with a daily chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. A wetter pattern may arrive Friday into the weekend with better chances for scattered showers Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday. In the tropics, Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene remain in the central Atlantic and both pose no threat to the U.S. mainland for the next five days. A west-moving disturbance southwest of Bermuda has a medium chance to become a depression/storm. And another disturbance emerging off of west Africa later this week has a medium chance to become a depression/storm. There are no tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. This week is the peak of hurricane season.