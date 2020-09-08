New development coming to downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More development and growth are coming to downtown Gulfport. That’s the message from Mayor Billy Hewes to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
Traffic in downtown Gulport is increasing and expected to get even busier. That’s because developers have purchased lots right off Highway 49 and 90 to build a mixed-use development with apartment living and restaurants.
“You got some restaurants. We got a new developer that’s looking at a very significant mixed-used development in downtown Gulfport, but we believe it’s going to have a regional impact," Hewes said.
Additionally, the newly opened aquarium is already planning to add more attractions. Right now, architect David Hardy is leading the design to add outdoor dining between 15th Avenue and 22nd Street.
“Our food and beverage partners are really excited about this opportunity. So, people that are interested in opening a restaurant, we can bring you in and test things, different ways to bring the community in," Hardy said.
With new development underway, one local realtor said he believes development will continue to thrive since interest rates have decreased.
“It is a kick start to what we need. Gaming is great, but we need other amenities to bring families here," said realtor Lenny Sawyer.
Coast Transit Authority is also working on the pedestrian bridge from the Aquarium to Jones Park that will help people cross Highway 90 safely.
“The base project is fully funded. The ramp is built on the north side. Now the bridge and the ramp on the south in the Jones Park is under design and engineering," said CTA Executive Director Kevin Coggin.
Coggin said he expects that project will be done within the year.
