249 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

48 new cases and no new deaths were reported in South Mississippi on Tuesday.

By WLOX Staff | September 8, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 9:50 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 249 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths reported Tuesday across the entire state.

In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 48 new cases and no new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.

As of Sept. 7, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Jackson County (26), Harrison County (13), Hancock County (3), George County (3), and Pearl River County (3). No new cases were reported in Stone County.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 714 13 20 4
Hancock 520 20 9 4
Harrison 3527 63 221 25
Jackson 3198 60 75 7
Pearl River 794 49 70 20
Stone 339 10 44 6

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Sept. 7 at 6pm, there have been a total of 87,379 cases investigated, which includes 4,695 probable cases. There have been 2,585 deaths investigated, including 168 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 4, there were 608 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections, which is the lowest number Mississippi has seen in months. Of those, 186 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

Recoveries

As of Aug. 30, there are 67,918 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7. Mississippi also reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 5,320 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Sept. 4. In all, 1,068 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

As of Sept. 7, a total of 663,993 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 601,766 PCR tests, 27,730 antibody tests, and 34,497 antigen tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 77,675 tests as of Sept. 7. Of those, 8,500 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

