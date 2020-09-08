‘It’s a very difficult situation for someone my age’: Pandemic still causing unemployment concerns for many

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The extra $600 in unemployment benefits ended in July. Since then, many people have reported having trouble paying their bills.
For one South Mississippi woman, business isn’t picking back up for her and she’s now left with the possibility of homelessness.
For the last 20 years, Deanna Bernard has worked as an event coordinator in New Orleans. In fact, she’s the CEO and owner of New Orleans Music Events. However, COVID-19 has completely stalled her business.
“My last day of any kind of work was March 11th,” Bernard said.
With no new business coming in and hundreds of thousands already lost, Bernard isn’t sure what she’s going to do.
“I don’t really know what to do other than sling pizzas, and not even they want you because you’re in your 60s. It’s [a] very, very difficult situation for someone my age,” she said.
The extra $600 a week in unemployment helped to keep her afloat but now that it’s ended, Bernard is left wondering how she will pay her bills.
“Here I am, supposed to get another round of stimulus and because I am self-employed, I only qualify for $95 a week in unemployment benefits,” she explained. “And, if you’re going to get any kind of extra benefits, you have to make at least $100 a week in unemployment, which makes zero sense to me.”
Before COVID-19 hit, Deanna purchased a retirement home for herself in Picayune. Her biggest fear is losing that property and becoming homeless.
“This is my retirement place and the thought of losing it...I don’t want to lose it.”
