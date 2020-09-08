Hot and humid today. Isolated showers possible.

It’s heating up today! We’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s with more humidity. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but many of us will stay rain free. We’ll stay dry tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene in the Atlantic. Neither are a threat to the U.S. or Gulf at this time. Right now, it looks like both will remain out at sea. Another disturbance near Bermuda could become a depression this week as it nears the Carolinas. Another wave moving off of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical system once it moves over open water. It’s too early to know if this will impact the U.S. We’ll closely watch for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.