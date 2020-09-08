Hot and humid today. Isolated showers possible.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene in the Atlantic. Neither are a threat to the U.S. or Gulf at this time. Right now, it looks like both will remain out at sea. Another disturbance near Bermuda could become a depression this week as it nears the Carolinas. Another wave moving off of Africa has a high chance of becoming a tropical system once it moves over open water. It’s too early to know if this will impact the U.S. We’ll closely watch for any changes.